Old and creaky Koeberg now only generates 200MW of electricity





Lester Kiewit interviews Independent Energy Analyst Desmund Bernardo and Green Connection's Liziwe McDaid,

Koeberg 1 is the most reliable and best-performing generation unit in the Eskom fleet, but it will be down for maintenance until mid-2023.

The maintenance is essential, as Koeberg is nearing the end of its operating life.

Right now, Koeberg generates only 200 megawatts of power, compared to its maximum potential of 1940 MW.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Meanwhile, independent environmentalist and strategic lead at Green Connection, Liz McDaid, says South Africa is in a desperate situation.

McDaid argued that Koeberg is needed at the moment in order to avoid the country being plummeted into higher stages of load shedding.

The problem is we don’t have any power on the grid and any power station that falls off right now exacerbates the stages. Desmund Bernardo, Energy analyst

Bernardo says she wants action from Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, instead of condemning the state utility.

You can’t carry it on because this is an old power station. Liz McDaid, Independent environmentalist and strategic lead - Green Connection

