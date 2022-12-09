UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding





On Thursday the City of Cape Town released a statement entitled "Battery powered traffic signals impacted by Stage 4 load shedding and above" outlining the current issue the city is facing as a result of load shedding.

Here are the key points:

A total of 1 228 of the City's 1 652 traffic signals are equipped with UPSs that are charged from a main power source, and then power the signal when load shedding is implemented

Nearly 75% of signalised intersections across the whole city can maintain operations during stage 3 load shedding so that the city can ensure traffic flow, mitigate congestion, and importantly, prevent road users from unnecessary stops at crime hotspots

Once load shedding reaches stage 4, traffic lights are unable to operate

The increase in load shedding shortens the lifespan of infrastructure and has an effect of the daily commute of Capetonian residents, which is exacerbated by theft of these UPS systems

Defective and damaged traffic signals add to the risk of collisions, potentially life-threatening delays for emergency vehicles and contribute to the frustrations experienced by commuters in grid-lock traffic. Councilor Rob Quintas, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

The City of Cape Town are updating their UPS system so that batteries will take less time to charge and are more discreetly placed to reduce theft, however, this change will be costly and will take a couple of years to be implemented

Road users are reminded to treat intersections as four-way stops when the signals are out

Unfortunately, when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above, the UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge. This means that the batteries do not have enough stored power to keep the traffic signals operating throughout the next outage. The City of Cape Town

