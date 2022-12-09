UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding
On Thursday the City of Cape Town released a statement entitled "Battery powered traffic signals impacted by Stage 4 load shedding and above" outlining the current issue the city is facing as a result of load shedding.
Here are the key points:
- A total of 1 228 of the City's 1 652 traffic signals are equipped with UPSs that are charged from a main power source, and then power the signal when load shedding is implemented
- Nearly 75% of signalised intersections across the whole city can maintain operations during stage 3 load shedding so that the city can ensure traffic flow, mitigate congestion, and importantly, prevent road users from unnecessary stops at crime hotspots
- Once load shedding reaches stage 4, traffic lights are unable to operate
- The increase in load shedding shortens the lifespan of infrastructure and has an effect of the daily commute of Capetonian residents, which is exacerbated by theft of these UPS systems
Defective and damaged traffic signals add to the risk of collisions, potentially life-threatening delays for emergency vehicles and contribute to the frustrations experienced by commuters in grid-lock traffic.Councilor Rob Quintas, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
- The City of Cape Town are updating their UPS system so that batteries will take less time to charge and are more discreetly placed to reduce theft, however, this change will be costly and will take a couple of years to be implemented
- Road users are reminded to treat intersections as four-way stops when the signals are out
Unfortunately, when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above, the UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge. This means that the batteries do not have enough stored power to keep the traffic signals operating throughout the next outage.The City of Cape Town
Read the full press release here.
Source : Pixabay
More from Local
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding!
Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding?Read More
For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum!
Ending the year off on a high note, for the first time ever, Cape Town hosts the 2022 World Science Forum.Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More
'The sexual abuse of elite child athletes resembles organised crime syndicates'
A collaborative project called ‘Operation Nemo’ will investigate the depths of sexual abuse in South African schools.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Glow Festival is 'totally a con'
Lights out for the popular Glow Festival. If you bought tickets, it's time for a refund, you've been scammed.Read More
'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More