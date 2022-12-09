Oasis is fighting for social change through sport with the Homeless World Cup
Zain Johnson spoke to founder at Oasis Reach for your Dreams Clifford Martinus about the Homeless World Cup.http://authoring.primedia.co.za/articles
-
The HWC is an initiative of social change through sport.
-
The next HWC will be in July 2023.
The Homeless World Cup was hosted in 2003, and Oasis became the official organiser in 2009.
I was not prepared to lose this brilliant tool of sport for social change and so we continued with this initiative.Clifford Martinus, Founder - Oasis Reach for your Dreams
Martinus said they will tend to have 80-100 players coming for tryouts and 8 players will be chosen for the HWC squad.
He added that this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as someone can only be selected once for the opportunity.
The squad will then have the opportunity to gain their passport, travel overseas, and use what they learned from this experience to move forward in their life.
The next Homeless World Cup will take place in July next year and anyone who wants to support the cause can see more information on their website here.
Listen to the audio above for more.
