No more preaching on trains. Pastor vows to 'counterattack' Prasa decision
Zain Johnson spoke to Pastor Paul Phillips and Pastor Denver Ohlsonn about their response to the new rules.
-
Some preachers have called out this decision to prohibit preaching.
-
Pastor Phillips and Ohlsonn said they will engage Prasa on this decision.
The South African Conference of Churches has condemned the new rules of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as many pastors have been preaching on trains for decades.
Pastor Phillips says that he has been well-received by commuters when he has preached on trains.
Most of the time the messages have been received with open arms.Paul Phillips, pastor
Pastor Ohlsonn says they plan to contest this new rule with Prasa because many people's only exposure to preaching is on trains.
We are heading for disaster if we do not counterattack this decision of Prasa.Denver Ohlsonn, pastor
Phillips says he believes there should have been a process of public participation before making restrictions like this and there are more important issues to focus on.
Listeners were divided on the issue with some supporting Prasa’s decision as it should be their choice if they want to engage with religious teachings, while others saying it is a very bad decision.
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
