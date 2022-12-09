For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum!
Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.
Thats a wrap for Day 3 of the World Science Forum, hosted by @dsigovza at the CTICC.' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) December 8, 2022
Africa Melane shares his highlights from today and expresses his excitement for the final day of #WSF2022#WSF_ZA2022 #ScienceForSocialJustice pic.twitter.com/uynsXijPyF
A lot of firsts for the World Science Forum – the first time it's been back since the pandemic, and the first time that it's taking place on African soil.
According to their website, "The WSF is a platform for the scientific community, public policy makers and communities to exchange ideas on the growing interdependence of science and society, and how science can help to address global challenges facing humanity."
On Tuesday 6 December 2022, 118 scientists and science policy makers joined President Cyril Ramaphosa as he opened up the forum at The Cape Town International Convention Centre, ironically, at the heart of the load shedding pandemic that the country is currently facing.
South Africa is the host which also is a huge vote of confidence in our scientific abilities...Despite the fact that compared to developed countries, our science system is smaller, but it's got real pockets of excellence, for instance we were the first to identify the variants of Covid-19.Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation
By hosting this forum in South Africa, it hopes to promote global debate that's needed to create positive change, provide support for African leadership within global science discussions and to promote South Africa as a partner for global science collaborations with other countries and world leaders to work towards a greater future.
The theme of 'Social Justice' was proposed by the South African team, to make use of science to advance social justice on the issues that the world is facing, such as climate change, poverty, war and inequality.
This year's sub-categories are:
- Science for human dignity
- Science for climate justice
- Science for Africa and the world
- Science for diplomacy
- Justice in science
Nzimande states that his hope is for a younger audience to gain an interest in science and use science as a way to make the much-needed change that the country needs.
With partnerships through media, this also helps us to get our young people to actually develop an interest in science, the world at their feet.Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : Screenshot from @CapeTalk Twitter
