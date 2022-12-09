Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding!
Lester Kiewit chats to Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brakenfell, but we do live in South Africa after all, so what happens when we have load shedding?
'Tis the season! There's nothing more beautiful than watching the festive lights, whether it's in your house, the mall, the lights in Adderley Street, or Rick van der Galien's house in Brakenfell.
Deemed as the 'best-lit house', this is no small task; over 9000 cable ties, 20km of lights and over one month to put up, it's safe to say that he works harder to keep the lights on than Eskom.
Every year for the past four years, Van der Galien has extensively decorated his house with Christmas lights, all for a good cause; to raise money and supplies for animal shelters.
But we do live in South Africa where the lights are off more than they are on, so what does this mean for Rick's fundraiser?
We've been so lucky that load shedding has fallen either before 8 o'clock or 10 o'clock at night...but if it does fall at 8 o'clock then we unfortunately are closed.Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brakenfell
With the cost of electricity in SA, one would expect his electricity bill to be through the roof, but he assures Kiewit that they make use of LED lights which uses less power.
Everyone says we're the reason for load shedding, but fortunately we are not.Rick van der Galien, owner of the best-lit house in Brakenfell
Details:
- No entry fee
- All donations go to animal shelters
- You can visit from 22 November until 30 December
This is a great activity to do with the whole family and all of the money will go to a good cause, because animals deserve to have a great festive season too.
Listen to the full interview above for more details.
Source : Facebook: Rick van der Galien
