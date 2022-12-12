Take care of your skin this summer, whether white, black or something in-between





Pippa Hudson discusses the importance of sun safety with Dr Nomphelo Gantsho from the Cape Dermatology Clinic.

The sun gives off two different types of radiation that penetrate the atmosphere. UVA causes the skin to age prematurely, causing wrinkles, discolouration, and skin pealing. UVB causes sunburn and can damage the skin’s DNA.

Photo by Wendy Hero from Pexels

It is important to use sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB.

Gantsho suggests using sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30, regardless of your skin colour.

People with light skin should opt for the highest available SPF.

You should apply sunscreen 30 minutes before exposure, and reapply every two hours, suggests Gantsho.

She suggests a sunscreen that is water resistant, as sweat and water-based activities will wash sunscreen away.

Zinc is a good option for a water-resistant sunscreen that is also biodegradable, says Gantsho.

All skin colours are vulnerable to sunburn, says Gantsho. The idea that darker skin does not require sunscreen is a fallacy.

Everyone will get sunburnt... that is why an SPF of 30 is required. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho

Skin cancer is the largest concern attributed to sunburn and skin damage. Dr Gantsho explains that every instance of sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer.

Recurring sunburn... changes DNA... over the long term, it leads to skin cancer. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho

Dr Gantsho recommends a thorough skin check, including intimate areas and under the feet.

Warning signs include ulcers that don’t heal, skin discolouration, and rapidly growing or irregularly shaped moles.

She also recommends seeing a dermatologist at least once a year.

