Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has reduced load shedding to Stage 4 from Saturday morning.
This will last until 5 AM Sunday, after which load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 until 5 AM on Monday.
The country's national power grid has been under severe strain this week, due to a number of breakdowns at power stations which resulted in the implementation of Stage 6 power cuts - last experienced in September.
The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba, and Medupi power stations.
Eskom says they will publish an update "as soon as there are any significant changes."
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Saturday morning and be reduced to Stage 2 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/LlKirENkk0
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
