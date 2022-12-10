[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing
The makeover of the iconic St James beach bathing boxes is in full swing!
The City of Cape Town replaced the old derelict beach huts with new replicas last month and residents were asked to help finalise the colour scheme.
Seven options were on offer, including some pastel palettes.
Tradition won out over change and Capetonians overwhelmingly voted for the original primary colours that have become synonymous with the popular False Bay beach over the years.
Watch the video of the work in progress below:
