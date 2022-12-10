City activates Disaster Centre 'until Stage 8 blackout threat recedes'





FILE: Cars, taxis and buses queuing in Claremont, Cape Town as load shedding takes out the traffic lights. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

The City of Cape Town has activated its Disaster Management Centre in response to the Stage 6 load shedding implemented earlier in the week.

The Centre will remain in a state of activation until the threat of a Stage 8 blackout recedes, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

"We now face the very real prospect of even higher stages as Eskom announced that one unit at Koeberg is going out of service for six months of essential upgrades."

Every time load shedding is escalated, the City's resolve is only strengthened further that Cape Town will show South Africa how the future can be different says the Mayor.

"We will exploit any and every opportunity to accelerate our efforts to reduce our reliance on Eskom and the national state as fast we can."

The City has given the assurance it is doing all it can to protect critical infrastructure, including the electricity network, to safeguard essential basic services and safety operations.

While the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Station is used to generate spare capacity to protect this infrastructure, it becomes increasingly difficult to generate spare capacity at the highest stages of load-shedding a statement said.

The City’s multi-departmental Disaster Coordinating Team has been convened to manage any potential impact for the residents of Cape Town.

The first priority is to manage traffic flow during the afternoon peak hours it says, through point-duty at major intersections affected by load-shedding.

A number of intersections have been identified as part of the readiness plan for higher stages of load-shedding.

The City says additional enforcement resources are also being deployed to deal with any public safety issues, or in areas affected by prolonged power outages.

