City activates Disaster Centre 'until Stage 8 blackout threat recedes'
The City of Cape Town has activated its Disaster Management Centre in response to the Stage 6 load shedding implemented earlier in the week.
The Centre will remain in a state of activation until the threat of a Stage 8 blackout recedes, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
"We now face the very real prospect of even higher stages as Eskom announced that one unit at Koeberg is going out of service for six months of essential upgrades."
RELATED: Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Every time load shedding is escalated, the City's resolve is only strengthened further that Cape Town will show South Africa how the future can be different says the Mayor.
"We will exploit any and every opportunity to accelerate our efforts to reduce our reliance on Eskom and the national state as fast we can."
The City has given the assurance it is doing all it can to protect critical infrastructure, including the electricity network, to safeguard essential basic services and safety operations.
RELATED: UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 load shedding
While the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Station is used to generate spare capacity to protect this infrastructure, it becomes increasingly difficult to generate spare capacity at the highest stages of load-shedding a statement said.
The City’s multi-departmental Disaster Coordinating Team has been convened to manage any potential impact for the residents of Cape Town.
The first priority is to manage traffic flow during the afternoon peak hours it says, through point-duty at major intersections affected by load-shedding.
A number of intersections have been identified as part of the readiness plan for higher stages of load-shedding.
The City says additional enforcement resources are also being deployed to deal with any public safety issues, or in areas affected by prolonged power outages.
Click here for more info.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets
Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.Read More
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue
A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'
Just hours after implementing stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again contend with Stage 5 load shedding.Read More
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing
The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba and Medupi power stations.Read More
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding!
Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding?Read More
UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding
CoCT:'Unfortunately, UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above.'Read More
For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum!
Ending the year off on a high note, for the first time ever, Cape Town hosts the 2022 World Science Forum.Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More