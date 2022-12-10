Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has increased the severity of load shedding to Stage 5.
Just hours after implementing Stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again have to contend with Stage 5 load shedding.
This week, Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 - last experienced in September.
The power utility had on Friday evening announced that it would keep rolling blackouts between Stage 2 and 4 over the weekend.
However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said unusually high demand and the breakdown of generating units at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations have necessitated the move.
“Koeberg unit 1 has been taken offline this [Saturday] morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance," the utility announced on social media.
"Eskom will give a full update in due course.”
1/2 Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, loadshedding has unfortunately been escalated to Stage 5 until further notice.' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets
Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.Read More
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue
A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.Read More
City activates Disaster Centre 'until Stage 8 blackout threat recedes'
The City of Cape Town activated its Disaster Management Centre and Disaster Coordinating Team in response to the Stage 6 load shedding implemented earlier in the week.Read More
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing
The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba and Medupi power stations.Read More
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding!
Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding?Read More
UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding
CoCT:'Unfortunately, UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above.'Read More
For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum!
Ending the year off on a high note, for the first time ever, Cape Town hosts the 2022 World Science Forum.Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More