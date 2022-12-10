Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'





CAPE TOWN - Eskom has increased the severity of load shedding to Stage 5.

Just hours after implementing Stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again have to contend with Stage 5 load shedding.

This week, Eskom ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 - last experienced in September.

The power utility had on Friday evening announced that it would keep rolling blackouts between Stage 2 and 4 over the weekend.

However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said unusually high demand and the breakdown of generating units at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations have necessitated the move.

“Koeberg unit 1 has been taken offline this [Saturday] morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance," the utility announced on social media.

"Eskom will give a full update in due course.”

