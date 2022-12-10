[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets





Screengrab from video of Siv Ngesi challenging Cape Town Sevens fans by DHL Africa @dhl

Siv Ngesi has been up to no good this weekend - encouraging locals to make a spectacle of themselves in order to win tickets to the Cape Town Sevens.

The comedian had a little help from DHL, who provided the free tickets.

"Sevens gees has filled the Mother City" Ngesi proclaims, as he sets off along the Atlantic seaboard to find unsuspecting but ultimately willing victims.

RELATED: Cape Town Sevens kick off again this Friday

He gets people to do anything from singing the national anthem "with passion" to kicking the ball over the Sea Point Promenade's Ray-Ban installation.

One young man who's unable to fulfill a request to recite Shakespeare wins some tickets with a backflip instead.

Check out the crazy challenges below:

The HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament made a return to the DHL Stadium on 9 December after a three-year hiatus.

The Rugby World Cup event continues until Sunday 11 September.