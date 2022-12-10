What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold





- It could save you a lot of headaches in the long run if you take care of changing ownership when you sell a vehicle privately.

- Warren Tucker has advice on what to do if you are caught out after leaving the paperwork to the buyer.

If you sell a vehicle privately you could get caught out if you hand the paperwork to the buyer to sort out.

This person could neglect to do the change of ownership and then you discover you are still liable for any accrued unpaid licensing fees or fines of a car you no longer own.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to 702 "resident motoring enthusiast" Warren Tucker about the solutions to this headache.

It's a twofold problem Tucker says. On the one hand the licensing department's process can be daunting and people don't really know what they are meant to do.

Then there are those sellers who picture standing in a long queue and decide it's easier to give the vehicle and NaTIS documents to the buyer to do the change of ownership.

Unfortunately you are then no longer in control. If this person doesn't do the change of ownership the car is still on your name. Warren Tucker, Car expert

If the person gets traffic fines, those will come to you. If the person doesn't renew the license disc the cost of that license fee will come to you. Warren Tucker, Car expert

Tucker says he's often heard of people going to renew the license of the vehicle they currently own to be told they have outstanding fees on a vehicle they previously owned.

"They are told that in order to renew the other disc, they need to pay this fee as well."

When you sell a vehicle privately there needs to be a sale agreement, proof of residence and a copy of the buyer's ID, he emphasizes.

You would then head down to your licensing department with these documents (or use a queuing service provider). There, you would fill in the NCO or "yellow" form which is a notice of change of ownership.

Once all this has been handed in, the vehicle in question is then provisionally removed from your name and logged to the buyer.

Doing the paperwork is one way to protect yourself.

If you are caught out and do not have the required documentation from the new owner of the vehicle, you would have to do a sworn affidavit to this effect with the police. This affidavit would then have to be lodged with the licensing department.

This route is a little more tedious but the end result would be that the vehicle would then be removed from your name and, nine out ten times you will not be liable for the outstanding fees. Warren Tucker, Car expert

