[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours





"I wasn't going to give up at any point in time and just say, this is it, this is the end."

That's James Michael Grimes speaking to CNN after he miraculously survived treading water for an estimated 20 hours in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Carnival Valor cruise ship @pauws99/123rf.com

The 28-year-old Alabama native went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship at night, and still can't explain how it happened.

Grimes had left the ship's bar to use the bathroom when he went missing. He told news agencies he doesn't remember falling off the "Valor", saying he simply regained consciousness in the ocean.

Several rescue teams searched the area and Grimes was finally spotted 30 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana.

He was hoisted on to a helicopter.

The fact that he was able to keep himself afloat and above the surface of the water for such an extended period of time, it's just something you can't take for granted and certainly something that'll stick with me forever. Lt. Seth Gross, Search and rescue coordinator - US Coast Guard

Grimes is planning to visit New Orleans to meet the Coast Guard crew who saved him. And he's not ruling out another cruise in the future he said.

Watch the video of the rescue below