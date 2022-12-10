[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaig... 10 December 2022 12:20 PM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice' Just hours after implementing stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again contend with Stage 5... 10 December 2022 12:18 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday. 9 December 2022 12:04 PM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians. 10 December 2022 8:42 AM
Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town From shark diving excursions to sand dune bike tours, the Cape offers an abundance of activities for thrill-seekers. 10 December 2022 8:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
World

[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours

'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going overboard.

"I wasn't going to give up at any point in time and just say, this is it, this is the end."

That's James Michael Grimes speaking to CNN after he miraculously survived treading water for an estimated 20 hours in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Carnival Valor cruise ship @pauws99/123rf.com
The Carnival Valor cruise ship @pauws99/123rf.com

The 28-year-old Alabama native went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship at night, and still can't explain how it happened.

Grimes had left the ship's bar to use the bathroom when he went missing. He told news agencies he doesn't remember falling off the "Valor", saying he simply regained consciousness in the ocean.

Several rescue teams searched the area and Grimes was finally spotted 30 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana.

He was hoisted on to a helicopter.

The fact that he was able to keep himself afloat and above the surface of the water for such an extended period of time, it's just something you can't take for granted and certainly something that'll stick with me forever.

Lt. Seth Gross, Search and rescue coordinator - US Coast Guard

Grimes is planning to visit New Orleans to meet the Coast Guard crew who saved him. And he's not ruling out another cruise in the future he said.

Watch the video of the rescue below




