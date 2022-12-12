Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Let's Talk: The Unaccountables: The Powerful Politicians and Corporations who Profit
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 11:30
Drowning - South Africa's Other Pandemic [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jill Fortuin
Today at 11:45
Legal Talk: Kavita Kooverjee (Can you end up behind bars for not paying your debts?)
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Kavita Kooverjee
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche: Riaan Manser and Jade Bothma - MANSER ON VN
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Bothma
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 13:45
Lifestyle: Food - Shamrock Pies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - REPLAY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:35
Narareth House
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcé Underwood
Today at 14:50
Music - Claire Hopkins
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claire Hopkins
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg A police officer has foiled an attempt at a car hijacking in Johannesburg. 12 December 2022 8:32 AM
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group' Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat. 12 December 2022 7:47 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday. 9 December 2022 12:04 PM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance A video has gone viral of a little ballerina smiling after her parents showed up at the dance event. 12 December 2022 8:49 AM
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Housing
Property market
Personal finance
investing
residential property
Africa Melane
Property feature
Buyer market

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Interest rates will rise even further in 2023, says Alexander.

He expects lower demand for property and lower price inflation as a result.

With a slight cool down in buyer activity, it may just stabilise the market.

Rowen Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property
Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com
Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Despite rising interest rates, Alexander expects easier access to financing from banks.

Alexander forecasts a shift to lower-priced homes.

People who were previously looking at a higher price bracket are simply going to have to look at a lower price bracket due to the restrictions on affordability.

Rowen Alexander, Director Alexander Swart Property

Listen to the full audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert




12 December 2022 7:36 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Housing
Property market
Personal finance
investing
residential property
Africa Melane
Property feature
Buyer market

More from MyMoney Online

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahindra XUV700.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV

16 November 2022 1:07 PM

This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…

14 November 2022 5:20 PM

Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 9:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 7:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

Business Lifestyle

Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?

Local Business

Take care of your skin this summer, whether white, black or something in-between

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

Inside EWN Roundtable: What is the ANC’s legacy post-apartheid?

12 December 2022 10:36 AM

11 people killed in collision on N1 in Free State

12 December 2022 9:10 AM

Dept of Basic Education responds to matric exams cheating allegations

12 December 2022 9:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA