Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.
Interest rates will rise even further in 2023, says Alexander.
He expects lower demand for property and lower price inflation as a result.
With a slight cool down in buyer activity, it may just stabilise the market.Rowen Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property
Despite rising interest rates, Alexander expects easier access to financing from banks.
Alexander forecasts a shift to lower-priced homes.
People who were previously looking at a higher price bracket are simply going to have to look at a lower price bracket due to the restrictions on affordability.Rowen Alexander, Director Alexander Swart Property
This article first appeared on 702 : Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
