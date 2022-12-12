Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?





Lester Kiewit interviews Ernest North, cofounder of Naked Insurance.

If you're in the market for a new car, should you wait until the new year, or should you bite the bullet now?

When buying a car, you shouldn't only be looking at the repayment amount... there are other costs associated. There's fuel, there's maintenance, there's insurance... doing your research properly to understand those costs are very important. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance

These are the questions you need to be asking yourself.

What are the pros and cons of getting a new car before the year ends?

Pros:

Dealerships and sellers are under pressure to meet their targets before the year ends, so you're most likely to negotiate a good deal.

Cons:

If you're buying this year as opposed to next year, the resale value of your vehicle would be lower compared to buying a 2023 model.

Do I really need a new car now?

The economy is weak and the cost of living is rising. Would you be able to afford the car now or four months down the line? Would you be able to afford petrol, new tyres, and servicing your car?

Is an updated model of the car I'm looking to buy expected soon?

If a new model is upcoming, it may be best to wait a month or two until it is released. Depending on the car, when a newer version is released, the prices of older models often drop.

Can I realistically afford a new car, or should I save for a bit longer?

After you've paid your bills, is there enough money left for a vehicle, and for you to still live comfortably? Getting a used car could be more affordable. It won't have the warranty that a brand-new car has, but it won't leave as big of a dent in your wallet.

Make sure to do your research, weigh your pros and cons, and make your decision based on what's best for you.

From an affordability perspective, ask yourself whether you really need a new set of wheels or not, whether you'll be able to afford it if interest should go up, or if fuel prices go up... is now the best time to be buying a new car? Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance

Economists are predicting... a global recession in 2023... you have to think long and hard if you want to make a major purchase at the moment. Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

