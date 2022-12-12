Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?
Lester Kiewit interviews Ernest North, cofounder of Naked Insurance.
If you're in the market for a new car, should you wait until the new year, or should you bite the bullet now?
When buying a car, you shouldn't only be looking at the repayment amount... there are other costs associated. There's fuel, there's maintenance, there's insurance... doing your research properly to understand those costs are very important.Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance
These are the questions you need to be asking yourself.
- What are the pros and cons of getting a new car before the year ends?
Pros:
Dealerships and sellers are under pressure to meet their targets before the year ends, so you're most likely to negotiate a good deal.
Cons:
If you're buying this year as opposed to next year, the resale value of your vehicle would be lower compared to buying a 2023 model.
- Do I really need a new car now?
The economy is weak and the cost of living is rising. Would you be able to afford the car now or four months down the line? Would you be able to afford petrol, new tyres, and servicing your car?
- Is an updated model of the car I'm looking to buy expected soon?
If a new model is upcoming, it may be best to wait a month or two until it is released. Depending on the car, when a newer version is released, the prices of older models often drop.
- Can I realistically afford a new car, or should I save for a bit longer?
After you've paid your bills, is there enough money left for a vehicle, and for you to still live comfortably? Getting a used car could be more affordable. It won't have the warranty that a brand-new car has, but it won't leave as big of a dent in your wallet.
Make sure to do your research, weigh your pros and cons, and make your decision based on what's best for you.
From an affordability perspective, ask yourself whether you really need a new set of wheels or not, whether you'll be able to afford it if interest should go up, or if fuel prices go up... is now the best time to be buying a new car?Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance
Economists are predicting... a global recession in 2023... you have to think long and hard if you want to make a major purchase at the moment.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Scroll up to listen to the full interview and share your thoughts on our socials.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92927317_for-sale-sign-on-windshield-of-car-.html?vti=nrg2e7m3j2gwf9ccac-1-18
More from Local
[WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg
A police officer has foiled an attempt at a car hijacking in Johannesburg.Read More
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group'
Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets
Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.Read More
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue
A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 'until further notice'
Just hours after implementing stage 4 power cuts, the power utility announced South Africans would once again contend with Stage 5 load shedding.Read More
City activates Disaster Centre 'until Stage 8 blackout threat recedes'
The City of Cape Town activated its Disaster Management Centre and Disaster Coordinating Team in response to the Stage 6 load shedding implemented earlier in the week.Read More
[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing
The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba and Medupi power stations.Read More
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brackenfell - despite load shedding!
Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding?Read More
More from Business
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More