Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?





Lester Kiewit interviews Kobus Marais, the DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans.

The vessel was not in distress, says Marais. He refers to the distress allegation as "bogus". Should the vessel have been in distress; South Africa would have been obligated to service the vessel because it fell under international sanctions, and it would've been towed to either Table Bay or False Bay harbour, not the Naval Base as it is not an official point of entry.

It's not unusual for trucks to transport cargo, but what makes it suspicious is that there was no activity during the day, but intensive activity on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night, allegedly during load shedding.

Everyone that wants to import, or export need to apply for permits – if they had permits, why was there so much secrecy?

The vessel has since left the port and is journeying back to Istanbul.

A cargo ship. Picture: Supplied

"Given the ANC government’s history with Russia, the minister needs to come clean and explain what is going on", says Marais.

As of yet, no comments from any officials have been made.

The Minister of Defence and Military Affairs, Thandi Modise, must explain to South Africans what a sanctioned Russian ship is doing at the Simons Town naval base and why there is so much secrecy surrounding it. Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans in South African National Assembly

It's the silence that raises suspicion. Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

