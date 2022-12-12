On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain





Kenya gained its independence from Britain on 12 December 1963, with Jomo Kenyatta becoming the country’s first Prime Minister.

A decade before, in 1952, a rebellion known as the Mau Mau Uprising had shaken the British colony.

Nairobi, Kenya. © sopotniccy/123rf.com

The British spent £55 million to suppress the uprising.

British colonial authorities carried out massacres of civilians and forced several hundred thousand Kenyans into concentration camps.

Between 1952 and 1956, the British Empire defeated the Mau Mau rebellions through a brutal campaign of military action and widespread detention of the Kikuyu without any formal charges.

However, the Mau Mau Rebellion persuaded the British that social, political, and agrarian reforms were necessary.

In 1957, the British allowed for the first direct elections of native leaders to the Legislative Council.

By 1960, Africans were a majority in the council.

The first all-inclusive elections took place on 27 May 1963.