On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain
Kenya gained its independence from Britain on 12 December 1963, with Jomo Kenyatta becoming the country’s first Prime Minister.
A decade before, in 1952, a rebellion known as the Mau Mau Uprising had shaken the British colony.
The British spent £55 million to suppress the uprising.
British colonial authorities carried out massacres of civilians and forced several hundred thousand Kenyans into concentration camps.
Between 1952 and 1956, the British Empire defeated the Mau Mau rebellions through a brutal campaign of military action and widespread detention of the Kikuyu without any formal charges.
However, the Mau Mau Rebellion persuaded the British that social, political, and agrarian reforms were necessary.
In 1957, the British allowed for the first direct elections of native leaders to the Legislative Council.
By 1960, Africans were a majority in the council.
The first all-inclusive elections took place on 27 May 1963.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/flag-kenya-africa-national-flag-1208854/
More from Africa
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.Read More
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy
The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.Read More
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.Read More
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?
One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More