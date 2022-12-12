



Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video has gone viral of two suspects trying to hijack a vehicle after a deadly collision on the Buccleuch interchange over the weekend.

In the video, the first suspect managed to escape while the other was neutralised after a warning shot by the police officer.

Good cops shoot hijackers to pieces in Gauteng. Not sure when this was. But I like it!!! We are sick of criminals. Salute to the good SAPS cops out there, we really do appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/w0AfqK9NMP ' Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) December 11, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg