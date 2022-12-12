[WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video has gone viral of two suspects trying to hijack a vehicle after a deadly collision on the Buccleuch interchange over the weekend.
In the video, the first suspect managed to escape while the other was neutralised after a warning shot by the police officer.
Good cops shoot hijackers to pieces in Gauteng. Not sure when this was. But I like it!!! We are sick of criminals. Salute to the good SAPS cops out there, we really do appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/w0AfqK9NMP' Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) December 11, 2022
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
