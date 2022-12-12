[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Showing up at your children's extra-mural activities matters, creating a strong relationship.
In the video, the girl seemed to be down after looking for her parents in the crowd.
Watch how her face changes when she spots them in the crowd.
Proof that showing up,matters pic.twitter.com/M3rKV6qtZJ' Tannie (@nubian6) December 7, 2022
