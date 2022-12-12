[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Let's Talk: The Unaccountables: The Powerful Politicians and Corporations who Profit
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 11:30
Drowning - South Africa's Other Pandemic [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jill Fortuin
Today at 11:45
Legal Talk: Kavita Kooverjee (Can you end up behind bars for not paying your debts?)
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Kavita Kooverjee
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Carte Blanche: Riaan Manser and Jade Bothma - MANSER ON VN
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Bothma
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 13:45
Lifestyle: Food - Shamrock Pies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - REPLAY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:35
Narareth House
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcé Underwood
Today at 14:50
Music - Claire Hopkins
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claire Hopkins
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg A police officer has foiled an attempt at a car hijacking in Johannesburg. 12 December 2022 8:32 AM
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group' Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat. 12 December 2022 7:47 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday. 9 December 2022 12:04 PM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance A video has gone viral of a little ballerina smiling after her parents showed up at the dance event. 12 December 2022 8:49 AM
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance

12 December 2022 8:49 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Kindergarten
VIRAL VIDEOS
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video has gone viral of a little ballerina smiling after her parents showed up at the dance event.

Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Showing up at your children's extra-mural activities matters, creating a strong relationship.

In the video, the girl seemed to be down after looking for her parents in the crowd.

Watch how her face changes when she spots them in the crowd.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance




12 December 2022 8:49 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Kindergarten
VIRAL VIDEOS
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold

10 December 2022 4:02 PM

Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownership, and how to avoid this in the first place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Siv Ngesi challenging Cape Town Sevens fans by DHL Africa @dhl

[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets

10 December 2022 2:14 PM

Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Makeover of St James bathing boxes in full swing

10 December 2022 8:42 AM

The new St James beach huts are being painted in the colours chosen by Capetonians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman riding a zipline. Photo by Son Tung Tran on Pexels.com

Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town

10 December 2022 8:12 AM

From shark diving excursions to sand dune bike tours, the Cape offers an abundance of activities for thrill-seekers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gregoire Dubois/Flickr

671 types of butterflies can still be found in South Africa

9 December 2022 2:13 PM

Lepidopterist Steve Woodhill answers question on how attract more butterflies in your garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Prasa unveiled the new models that form part of its modernisation programme. Picture: Eyewitness News.

No more preaching on trains. Pastor vows to 'counterattack' Prasa decision

9 December 2022 1:05 PM

Prasa has announced new rules for their trains which prohibits informal trading or preaching on their trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Oasis is fighting for social change through sport with the Homeless World Cup

9 December 2022 12:39 PM

The HWC gives homeless or at-risk South Africans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their country playing football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathana Rebouças on Unsplash

'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA

9 December 2022 9:11 AM

This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'

9 December 2022 6:19 AM

Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

Business Lifestyle

Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?

Local Business

Take care of your skin this summer, whether white, black or something in-between

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

Inside EWN Roundtable: What is the ANC’s legacy post-apartheid?

12 December 2022 10:36 AM

11 people killed in collision on N1 in Free State

12 December 2022 9:10 AM

Dept of Basic Education responds to matric exams cheating allegations

12 December 2022 9:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA