Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount
Africa Melane interviews Sampson Mamphweli, Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University.
Calls for the removal of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter are growing louder.
The ANC's national executive conference (NEC) wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to replace De Ruyter.
But firing Eskom’s CEO will bring great instability, says Mamphweli.
We don’t know who will come in and how the Eskom employees will receive that particular person.Sampson Mamphweli, Centre for Renewable Energy director - Stellenbosch University
Gordhan instituted a new board in September, which needs more time to implement its plans, says Mamphweli.
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
