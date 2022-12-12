



Statement by the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos.

This comes as new data on forward bookings revealed that two-way international passenger numbers for January 2023 had recovered to 100% of 2019 figures for that month, and figures for March next year are up 118% on that of March 2019.

This new data shows the success of our destination marketing initiatives to attract tourists and investors and to connect with more key source markets.

I'm excited to confirm that Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights. We are now landing more airplanes per day than ever before Covid-19. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth - City of Cape Town

Between now and March 2023, we have 1,68 million two-way seats available and will land 191 international flights per week, generating around R7,9 billion in tourist spending.

Pre-Covid, the City branded walkways in the international arrival and departure terminals at Cape Town International Airport to create a sense of place and showcase Cape Town’s destination offering to the thousands of passengers making their way through the airport, he adds.

He explains that the City is currently exploring new branding opportunities at the airport for 2023 and beyond.

Vos hopes the City of Cape Town will create more jobs through tourism and provide trade opportunities to increase the export of proudly Cape products to the rest of the world.

Through the Tourism and Destination Marketing Branch, the City can shine the spotlight on Cape Town’s successes, its people, and its places.

And the region’s limitless opportunities to help stimulate long-term economic growth for residents, says Vos.