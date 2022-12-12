About '70% of people experienced burnout last year.' Tips to do better in 2023
If you've said, 'I'm done with today' or 'I'm just exhausted' at least once recently, you may need a little break and you're not the only one.
Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach has heard this before.
Many of us started 2022 in a survival mode; still recovering from the challenges and changes the pandemic brought. We were expected to deliver our best this year. But in fact… many were still recuperating and adjusting to what the new working world will look like.Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach
Anja also says that employees feeling exhausted with low energy levels is a global trend — captured in a study by Asana (a workflow management platform) here. When employees feel exhausted with little to no empathy or support from their employers, companies risk losing their greatest resource — it's people...
47% of employees have quit in the past when a job negatively affected their wellbeing, and 57% are considering quitting to find a role that better supports their wellbeing.Deloitte, Workplace Intelligence Research Study
But, how do we get out of survival mode and rejuvenate? Anja shares some tips to practice during the December break and when you go back to work so you won't feel like you need a holiday from your holiday...
During the December break:
1. Go outside (vitamin D is sunshine for the soul).
- Prioritise sleep and take advantage of afternoon naps.
- Laugh... a lot to get your endorphins flowing.
- Spend time with people and doing things that energize you rather than drain you.
- Rush less. Slow down, more. Be present.
And when you're back at work:
1. Do you 'live to work' or 'work to live' — create your own work-life balance.
- Get a mentor or thinking partner to help you set and achieve goals.
- Book leave in advance to keep your energy levels balanced throughout the year.
- Speak to your manager (or HR) if your workload gets too much.
Anja also mentions that we need to talk about mental health at work. 'Putting up your hand to talk about mental exhaustion isn’t a sign of weakness.' Kudos for this, Anja, may we all strive to be healthier employees and employers with better work-life balances in 2023.
Get more work, wellness, and life coaching tips on Anja's website.
This article first appeared on KFM : About '70% of people experienced burnout last year.' Tips to do better in 2023
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tommaso79/tommaso791910/tommaso79191000079/132028870-depressed-black-young-girl-isolated-on-white-background.jpg
