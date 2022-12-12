Update: City of Cape Town's planned water supply disruptions for the Week ahead
The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is said to be planning to work in the identified areas below which will result in water supply disruptions.
For the residents who will be affected by the water supply disruption, City encourages them to take note of the work that will be taking place in their areas and prepare themselves in advance.
The two areas affected:
1. Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha
The main water supply to properties on Ntlazane Road in Khayelitsha Bay will be shut off on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 from 07:00 until 18:00.
Two water tankers will be roaming through the area to provide residents with water for essential domestic consumption during this period.
2. Capri Village
The Zero-Pressure Tests and Step Tests work will result in the disruption of water supply to this area on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, from 21:00 overnight until 04:00 on Thursday, 15 December 2022.
This will affect many more places in and around Capri.
The work will also resume on Thursday, 15 December 2022, from 21:00 overnight until 04:00 on Friday, 16 December 2022.
2 TIPS on how to prepare for the planned water supply disruptions:
1. The City suggests that residents store enough water in clean sealed containers that will last for their use during this period.
2. Residents are urged to keep their taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.
Possible results the affected residents should look-out for:
In the affected areas, it is possible that some residents may experience low water pressure.
Some residents may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing project.
The City describes that managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.
