Stiff person syndrome: what is this condition affecting Celine Dion?

Stiff person syndrome is a neuromuscular condition that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms

It can be treated with plasma exchange and muscle relaxers such as benzodiazepines

FILE: Celine Dion recently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: @celinedion/Instagram screengrab

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition that will affect around one in a million people.

It is characterised by rigidity in the muscles and intermittent painful spasms which can sometimes be triggered by the startle reflex.

Loud noises or unexpected touch can cause patients to go into these very severe spasms. Dr Comfort Shabba, neurologist at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital

Pain, rigidity, or spasms can happen at any time.

There is no clear cause for this condition and patients can present in different ways.

There is definitely no way that you can prevent this condition. Dr Comfort Shabba, neurologist at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital

While there is no way to prevent this condition, it can be treated in a number of ways.

The immune component of this condition can be treated with a plasma exchange procedure which washes out antibodies in a similar way to dialysis.

Many patients also respond well to muscle relaxers such as benzodiazepines.

If a patient suspects they have this condition, they will need to consult with a neurologist who will do various tests in order to diagnose stiff person syndrome/

