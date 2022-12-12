Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DNA backlog in W Cape could hopefully be eliminated by end Jan - Reagen Allen The country has had a severe DNA backlog, but the Western Cape’s Forensic Science Laboratory has made steady progress in this. 12 December 2022 2:53 PM
Should politicians have been prepared for the heavy summer rainfall? Gauteng has been experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding but is this weather abnormal? 12 December 2022 2:29 PM
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow. 12 December 2022 1:07 PM
View all Local
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa' A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus. 12 December 2022 12:34 PM
'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want? 12 December 2022 12:09 PM
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
View all Politics
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money. 12 December 2022 6:57 PM
Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 12 December 2022 6:03 PM
Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN an... 12 December 2022 5:07 PM
View all Business
Update: City of Cape Town's planned water supply disruptions for the Week ahead What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions and how to prepare for them. 12 December 2022 3:08 PM
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city. 12 December 2022 1:39 PM
About '70% of people experienced burnout last year.' Tips to do better in 2023 Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach shares ways you can prevent burnout in 2023. 12 December 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu

12 December 2022 12:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit
#ANC #ANCConference #CyrilRamaphosa

On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want?

Lester Kiewit chats to Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue.

The countdown is on as the 55th ANC Elective Conference swiftly approaches, and it's predicted that President Cyril Ramaphosa is highly likely to be re-elected as President of the ANC.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

With Ramaphosa's recent Phala Phala scandal is this what the country wants? Is this what the country needs?

Double-standards?

In an email to Bathabile Dlamini, who previously faced charges of perjury, labeled "Eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate for the NEC positions" it outlined the conditions of her exclusion from the upcoming elections due to a historical record of criminal charges, explains Naidu.

The email stated, "No-one may contest ANC elections for leadership if they have been found guilty of, or have been charged with unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption."

Should this not then apply to President Cyril Ramaphosa considering the legal cloud that's hovering over his head as well as other members of the party that face criminal charges, asks Naidu?

A lot has happened in terms of internal dynamics where you have the rules around people that have criminal issues.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue

Naidu adds that interestingly, the rules do not seem to apply to the six opening positions that are yet to be filled, as many of the candidates have faced some criminal issues to some degree.

Here is the problem that we have. We want people who essentially, through these rules, may actually be asked not to continue, because they cannot continue given the fact that these rules prevent them from going forward.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow - Institute for Global Dialogue

The structural dynamics of what's happening at the branch level is not necessarily aligning to what the ANC literally house of the top six are thinking about, and this disconnect makes one wonder if there's enough understanding of these rules.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow - Institute for Global Dialogue

According to Naidu, this leaves the party in a structural dilemma.

What can we expect at the upcoming election?

At the end of the day, normally with elective conferences you kinda have a sense of what will emerge. This time around the entire situation or the entire conference, even before the conference, is set in so much controversy, is set in so much uncertainty...I've never seen this before in an elective conference.

Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.




12 December 2022 12:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit
#ANC #ANCConference #CyrilRamaphosa

More from Local

© digicomphoto/123rf.com

DNA backlog in W Cape could hopefully be eliminated by end Jan - Reagen Allen

12 December 2022 2:53 PM

The country has had a severe DNA backlog, but the Western Cape’s Forensic Science Laboratory has made steady progress in this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Areas in Johannesburg's Region D were left flooded on 9 December 2022 after heavy rain. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

Should politicians have been prepared for the heavy summer rainfall?

12 December 2022 2:29 PM

Gauteng has been experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding but is this weather abnormal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

12 December 2022 1:07 PM

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Meet the man responsible for coordinating load shedding in Cape Town

12 December 2022 12:37 PM

If you thought your job was stressful, think again. Meet Gordon Dindi, the man responsible for the load shedding schedule in CT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount

12 December 2022 11:05 AM

But firing Eskom’s CEO will bring great instability, says Stellenbosch University’s Sampson Mamphweli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?

12 December 2022 10:45 AM

Last week, the Russian ship Lady R docked at Simons Town Naval Base. Why is there so much secrecy around it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A blade used to perform illegal circumcisions at an illegal initiation school. Picture: Dineo Bendile/EWN.

Illegal initiation schools in the E Cape rake in profits while deaths continue

12 December 2022 10:14 AM

Every year, young initiates die needlessly at the hands of illegal operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Philippi as part of the Letsema campaign. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms

12 December 2022 9:38 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rattanakun/123rf.com

[VIOLENCE, STRONG LANGUAGE] Police officer foils car hijacking in Johannesburg

12 December 2022 8:32 AM

A police officer has foiled an attempt at a car hijacking in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group'

12 December 2022 7:47 AM

Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

12 December 2022 1:07 PM

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Irene Scott for AusAID. (13/2529)

African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'

12 December 2022 12:34 PM

A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Why so much secrecy around Russian vessel in Simons Town?

12 December 2022 10:45 AM

Last week, the Russian ship Lady R docked at Simons Town Naval Base. Why is there so much secrecy around it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Philippi as part of the Letsema campaign. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms

12 December 2022 9:38 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Melting candle coins equating to a flopping economy. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom

8 December 2022 8:22 PM

Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst

8 December 2022 2:10 PM

With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?

8 December 2022 12:14 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis

8 December 2022 4:08 AM

A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount

Local Business

[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance

Lifestyle

Stiff person syndrome: what is this condition affecting Celine Dion?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Soweto councillor says government has yet to aid flood victims

12 December 2022 8:18 PM

ATM challenges Ramaphosa's attempt to have Section 89 panel report set aside

12 December 2022 7:54 PM

Soweto ANC throws weight behind presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize

12 December 2022 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA