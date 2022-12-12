'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu
Lester Kiewit chats to Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue.
The countdown is on as the 55th ANC Elective Conference swiftly approaches, and it's predicted that President Cyril Ramaphosa is highly likely to be re-elected as President of the ANC.
With Ramaphosa's recent Phala Phala scandal is this what the country wants? Is this what the country needs?
Double-standards?
In an email to Bathabile Dlamini, who previously faced charges of perjury, labeled "Eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate for the NEC positions" it outlined the conditions of her exclusion from the upcoming elections due to a historical record of criminal charges, explains Naidu.
The email stated, "No-one may contest ANC elections for leadership if they have been found guilty of, or have been charged with unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption."
Should this not then apply to President Cyril Ramaphosa considering the legal cloud that's hovering over his head as well as other members of the party that face criminal charges, asks Naidu?
A lot has happened in terms of internal dynamics where you have the rules around people that have criminal issues.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue
Naidu adds that interestingly, the rules do not seem to apply to the six opening positions that are yet to be filled, as many of the candidates have faced some criminal issues to some degree.
Here is the problem that we have. We want people who essentially, through these rules, may actually be asked not to continue, because they cannot continue given the fact that these rules prevent them from going forward.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow - Institute for Global Dialogue
The structural dynamics of what's happening at the branch level is not necessarily aligning to what the ANC literally house of the top six are thinking about, and this disconnect makes one wonder if there's enough understanding of these rules.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow - Institute for Global Dialogue
According to Naidu, this leaves the party in a structural dilemma.
What can we expect at the upcoming election?
At the end of the day, normally with elective conferences you kinda have a sense of what will emerge. This time around the entire situation or the entire conference, even before the conference, is set in so much controversy, is set in so much uncertainty...I've never seen this before in an elective conference.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Global Dialogue
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
