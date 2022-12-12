The Midday Report Express: JHB requests loadshedding reprieve after floods
The City of Johannesburg has experienced massive flooding over the last week that has left many areas devastated. The persistent rains which began Thursday provoked flash floods across the region with Soweto in particular.
Major damage was inflicted upon it, though Alexandra, Buccleuch, Morningside, and others have also been impacted. The damaging floods are compounded by the ongoing loadshedding.
In the wake of the devastation, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse has called for the city to be given a three-day reprieve from the ongoing power cuts.
Eskom has requested us to work out exactly how much capacity we will require. [...] But they did not give a commitment as to whether we'll be fully except or we will simply be moved down to a lower level of loadshedding.Michael Sun , Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC
We think that with the three days reprieve from loadshedding, we will be able to stabilise the network, get to all the faults and we can certainly bring back our residents and customers to a normalised situationMichael Sun , Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MEC
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Soweto residents affected by flash foods lose their homes and belongings, EWN speaks to affected families.
- Are we experiencing La Niña and is the rainfall we have experienced and continue to experience normal?
- Western Cape MEC Reagan Allen says DNA backlog is experiencing a positive reduction.
- ANC National Conference ready to kick off – we get an update from the political desk.
- ATM writes to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Nqakula following threats to members of the National Assembly if they vote against party line.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
