African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'
Antonie Fountain, Managing Director of the cocoa NGO coalition The Voice Network speaks to Lester Kiewit about the importance of having regulations that will assist in the pricing of cocoa.
Fountain believes that if there are no rules that govern the industry then multinational companies will continue to do as they please.
We need rules I order to make sure that the multinational companies stick to what they should be doing. Without rules basically it if a free for all.Antonie Fountain, Managing Director - Cocoa NGO Coalition the Voice Network
He adds that the countries in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana are completely right in saying that the driver of the whole issue is poverty, and it is through paying higher prices that poverty can be solved.
The price for the cocoa itself is not high enough, so I think that we really need to focus on how we make the commodity itself remunerative.Antonie Fountain, Managing Director - Cocoa NGO Coalition the Voice Network
He says power imbalances continue to be the source of the problem.
The US and European countries tell the rest of the world what is and what is not going to be part of the menu of solutions.Antonie Fountain, Managing Director - Cocoa NGO Coalition the Voice Network
He states that though there are a series of regulations that have started coming into play in the past two years, looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, what remains unfortunate is that the concept of pricing and poverty is not yet part of the regulations.
Regulations do need to have pricing and poverty as the key part of the requirement.Antonie Fountain, Managing Director - Cocoa NGO Coalition the Voice Network
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/dfataustralianaid/10687070725
