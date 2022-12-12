'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DNA backlog in W Cape could hopefully be eliminated by end Jan - Reagen Allen The country has had a severe DNA backlog, but the Western Cape’s Forensic Science Laboratory has made steady progress in this. 12 December 2022 2:53 PM
Should politicians have been prepared for the heavy summer rainfall? Gauteng has been experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding but is this weather abnormal? 12 December 2022 2:29 PM
Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of CPT, reflects on the successful efforts in lowering load shedding and the repercussions that follow. 12 December 2022 1:07 PM
View all Local
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa' A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus. 12 December 2022 12:34 PM
'ANC Elective Conference is set in so much uncertainty' - Sanusha Naidu On 16 December, the ANC will be holding its 55th Elective Conference, with Ramaphosa taking the lead, but is it what we want? 12 December 2022 12:09 PM
Ramaphosa to face opposition parties in parliament as impeachment looms President Cyril Ramaphosa will face members of Parliament on Tuesday. 12 December 2022 9:38 AM
View all Politics
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money. 12 December 2022 6:57 PM
Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 12 December 2022 6:03 PM
Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN an... 12 December 2022 5:07 PM
View all Business
Update: City of Cape Town's planned water supply disruptions for the Week ahead What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions and how to prepare for them. 12 December 2022 3:08 PM
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city. 12 December 2022 1:39 PM
About '70% of people experienced burnout last year.' Tips to do better in 2023 Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach shares ways you can prevent burnout in 2023. 12 December 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours 'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going ov... 10 December 2022 7:32 PM
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all World
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster

12 December 2022 6:57 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
jane dutton
Other People's Money

Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Jane Dutton is an experienced broadcaster with decades of experience.

- She's previously worked for Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN, eNCA and the SABC.

- Her career started off as a field reporter at the SABC in the late 1980's.

English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
English EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Jane Dutton is one of the most experienced television broadcasters in South Africa, having worked as an in-studio presenter covering breaking news and live events as a reporter out in the field.

Her career began in the early 1990's with the SABC, before joining eTV and eNCA in South Africa.

But by the end of the decade, Dutton headed overseas to carve out a career as an international news broadcaster, working for some of the top news agencies in the world.

Dutton would go on to work for international news corporations like Al Jazeera, CNBC, CNN and the BBC.

Most recently, she worked at Al Jazeera where she spent more than a decade as a news anchor in Doha.

These days, you'll find her at EWN, working on developing the news brand's visual news bulletin offering.

Al Jazeera was just fantastic...The BBC were all talking about Princess Di, and I was just about to interview somebody from the Taliban. I loved that experience as a news anchor.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

My parents really shaped how I view money today. We did a lot of traveling.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

When I went to London I supported myself. I worked as a secreatary in the day, a really bad one...Then i would cycle off to a pizza restaurant and work there at night.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always been an incredibly hard worker. Work is everything for me. I guess it defines me.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

I've always had a very healthy relationship with money. A bit like the sea, you've got to respect it. It excites me and frightens me in equal measure.

Jane Dutton, veteran broadcaster

Listen to the audio for more.




12 December 2022 6:57 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
jane dutton
Other People's Money

More from Other People's Money

Vuyani Jarana. Picture: Vodacom.

How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor

5 December 2022 7:01 PM

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Twitter/@mikesharman

'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman

28 November 2022 7:22 PM

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future

21 November 2022 8:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase

14 November 2022 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 6:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 6:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount

Local Business

[WATCH] Young girl cheers up after parents show up at her ballerina dance

Lifestyle

Stiff person syndrome: what is this condition affecting Celine Dion?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Soweto councillor says government has yet to aid flood victims

12 December 2022 8:18 PM

ATM challenges Ramaphosa's attempt to have Section 89 panel report set aside

12 December 2022 7:54 PM

Soweto ANC throws weight behind presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize

12 December 2022 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA