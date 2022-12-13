City of Cape Town wants to sell property in Woodstock for social housing
The 7000m² Earl Street property in Woodstock, with a desktop valuation of about R38 million, could potentially yield 160 new social housing units.
This is part of the Accelerated Land Release for Affordable Housing Mayoral Priority Programme to unlock development opportunities while driving meaningful economic growth.
"The potential addition of approximately 160 two-to four-storey social housing units in this central city location, pushes the social housing pipeline in the central city to over 1300 that have been approved since May 2022," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi.
The City is driving the intensification of affordable housing delivery in urban areas across the metro.
The City currently has more than 50 land parcels city-wide identified in the overall pipeline, yielding approximately 3000 residential opportunities in Central Cape Town and 2000 units nearing completion or about to begin construction along the Voortrekker corridor and near important economic nodes.
"It is foreseen that the sale of the property will stimulate economic growth while meeting the City’s absolute commitment to leveraging assets to create affordable housing opportunities," said Booi.
"And respond to some of the negative impacts that gentrification often brings, including pricing lower-income households out of the property market.
"We encourage members of the public to have their say on this proposal."
Social and affordable housing projects are underway in many areas across the metro in suitable, well-located areas.
Click here to comment on the proposed sale of City-owned property in Woodstock.
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
