Is possession supernatural or scientific? 'It's not unexplainable' says academic
Clarence Ford spoke to Professor at the College of Human Sciences, School of Humanities, Department: Biblical and Ancient Studies at UNISA Pieter Craffert about his research into the concept of possession.
Possession is something that has been recognised across cultures.
Craffert said that possession is linked to dissociation and a change in identity.
Possession is often associated with psychiatric symptoms such as mental disorders with antisocial behaviour, claims of predicting the future, changes in voice, extreme unrest and even seizures.
It is related to psychiatry, but it is beyond that because possession is a normal human experience.Pieter Craffert, Professor - College of Human Sciences, School of Humanities, Department: Biblical and Ancient Studies at UNISA
Craffert says that people who say they have experienced possession explain it as a foreign entity, such as a demon or a spirit, entering their body.
He adds that while this is how a person can best describe their experience it is not necessarily the only or best way to explain and understand the phenomenon.
There is a difference between an experience and an explanation.Pieter Craffert, Professor - College of Human Sciences, School of Humanities, Department: Biblical and Ancient Studies at UNISA
According to Craffert the experience of possession is fairly common and widespread amongst cultures that can be interpreted in different ways.
Some people might experience what they interpret to be a positive or divine possession while others experience a negative possession he said.
In all cases of possession, a key element is a change in identity and dissociation, as well as a change in behaviour.
He added that in most cases the label of possession is given or identified by an outsider rather than the individual experiencing it.
While this experience is often given a supernatural explanation Craffert said he does not necessarily believe that this is the case.
As far as I am concerned there is nothing supernatural about it.Pieter Craffert, Professor - College of Human Sciences, School of Humanities, Department: Biblical and Ancient Studies at UNISA
Possession is a complex phenomenon, but Craffert said it is not unexplainable, it is simply unexplained.
Listen to the audio above for more.
