Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas
- TV's are a hot seller at this time of the year.
- The Samsung's 85" BU8000 4K TV is one of the best on the market at the moment.
- It costs R28 000.
It's that time of the year when we go against our better judgement and spend our 13th cheque on something that will just make us happy.
After all, 2022 was a real $@#% year, given all the loadshedding we experienced, as well as a record high fuel price.
So if you really want to put a smile on someone's face these holidays, you will definitely do so by buying them a cool tech toy.
An old favourite that always sells at this time of the year is a TV set.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios says Samsung's 85" BU8000 4K TV will be the ultimate gift for someone, or even for yourself.
85-inch. Yes, that's 2-metres from the top corner to the bottom.
People will find it a bit extravagant having such a monstrous screen on the wall in your living room, while some might find the asking price a bit excessive.
If you feel it's worth splashing out R28 000 on as a gift, then this is the TV to buy this Christmas.
If spending R28K on a telly is a bit too steep for you, then for more than half the amount, at only R12 000, you should consider the Samsung Freestyle Projector.
RELATED: [REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
This TV is R28 000. That's just remarkable. I wouldn't have thought the price would be below R 60 000.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
The Freestyle Projector, I absolutely loved it. It sets itself up, it configures itself.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster
Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.Read More
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights
A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city.Read More
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'
A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount
But firing Eskom’s CEO will bring great instability, says Stellenbosch University’s Sampson Mamphweli.Read More
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?
Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year?Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More