Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
Attacks over the weekend on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa have left 1.5 million civilians without electricity.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says it will take "days" to restore power.
It’s a million and a half people still without heat, light, and sometimes water at this time of the year in Ukraine.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Meanwhile, Ukraine struck the Russian-occupied city Melitopol, opening another front in the fiercely contested battle for territory, according to the New York Times.
