Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid

12 December 2022 11:33 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Russia Ukraine war

Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

Attacks over the weekend on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa have left 1.5 million civilians without electricity.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says it will take "days" to restore power.

It’s a million and a half people still without heat, light, and sometimes water at this time of the year in Ukraine.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Russian missiles. © swisshippo/123rf.com
Russian missiles. © swisshippo/123rf.com

Meanwhile, Ukraine struck the Russian-occupied city Melitopol, opening another front in the fiercely contested battle for territory, according to the New York Times.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid




