Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor
In a statement released by the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, states that Cape Town has been protected from more than 1700 hours out of Eskom's 3000 hours of load shedding between February and November 2022.
In response to the announcement of the essential upgrade to one of Koeberg units, the City introduced their Disaster Management Centre on 7 December, which will continue to protect the people of Cape Town from the inevitable load shedding.
We’re doing all we can to protect critical infrastructure, including our electricity network, safeguarding essential basic services and safety operations.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
With load shedding comes many other consequences, including the damage of household appliances, wastage of food that's gone off, and of course, car accidents as a result of traffic robots no longer being of service, he notes.
Hill-Lewis states that there's been an increase of deployment of traffic officials in areas that are experiencing load shedding to ensure the safety of the drivers as well as to monitor smash and grabs that may occur.
Increased deployment in hotspot areas and point duty at priority intersections are among the measures implemented. Please be mindful of opportunistic crimes like smash and grab attacks at intersections.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Drivers are reminded to treat intersections as a four-way stop.
Residents are urged to be vigilant and on the lookout for any suspicious activity that they come across such as vandalism or cable theft, and to please report it.
If you're aware of your load shedding schedule, make sure that you're following safety precautions such as unplugging electrical appliances to not only avoid damage, but to also prevent any fires that may occur.
It is important for Capetonians to understand that when the City protects its customers from some of the impacts of load-shedding, it is also to the benefit of all as critical infrastructure and the City’s own electricity network are protected so that service delivery can continue.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The Mayor ends off his statement by ensuring Capetonians that over time load shedding will be a thing of the past due to energy projects that have since been implemented.
Read the full press release here.
