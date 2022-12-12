DNA backlog in W Cape could hopefully be eliminated by end Jan - Reagen Allen
Mike Wills spoke to Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen about the progress in addressing the backlog.
-
While progress has been made Allen said the backlog is still concerning.
-
He said he is hoping to eliminate the backlog early next year.
Allen said they have seen some promising progress in managing the DNA backlog but acknowledged that the remaining backlog is still concerning.
At the beginning of October last year there was a backlog of 89 000 in the Western Cape which was reduced to 25 000 by August this year.
We are now where we have seen a reduction of over 10,000 and are currently standing with 15,000.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
He added that he wants to ensure that they continuously improve the service at the FSL to ensure that victims of heinous crimes receive justice.
Allen said he hoped to see the entire DNA backlog eliminated by the end of next month.
I am optimistic, and I am pushing for the end of January to see that reduction.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123595917_scientific-police-opens-with-scissors-a-bag-of-evidence-of-a-crime-in-scientific-laboratory.html
