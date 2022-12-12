Rand weakens ahead of Ramaphosa's possible ouster vote in parliament on Tuesday
- President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an impeachment vote in parliament on Tuesday.
- The ANC will also meet this week to elect a new leader.
- The Rand weakened 2% against the U.S Dollar on Monday ahead of the impeachment vote.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's political future could be decided in the space of three days, as parliament votes on a possible impeachment and African National Congress meet to elect a new leader.
Parliament will vote on Tuesday whether to remove him from office, over the Phala Phala scandal, where he's alleged to have attempted to cover up a huge cash theft at his luxury farm.
As a result, an independent panel found that Ramaphosa 'may' be guilty of serious violations and misconduct.
At the end of the week, the ANC will meet in Nasrec for its 55th elective conference, where it will decide on its new leader.
Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE says there are many factors that could've contributed to the weakening of the Rand.
When there were rumours of a resignation by Mr. Ramaphosa, I think that had already sent the shockwaves through the markets.Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE
Parliament has said it would be an open vote, it would be public.Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN
You can't necessarily call it. You can't anticipate what's going to happen. I think this is one of the most difficult conferences to read.Tshidi Madia, politics editor at EWN
Things are actually going to get worse under the status quo. We now have a president surrounded by people who persuaded him to stay there.Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
'Money excites me and frightens me in equal measure' - Jane Dutton, broadcaster
Veteran broadcaster, Jane Dutton shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
Got cash to burn? R28K for this TV set will be an awesome gift this Christmas
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Cape Town is getting ready for a bumper holiday season with increased flights
A new data report shows that Cape Town tourism recovers to pre-Covid levels as a new US airline lands in the city.Read More
African producers say 'pay us more for our cocoa'
A series of regulations is looking into the role of multinational companies in Africa, but pricing is still not in that focus.Read More
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's power runs out as calls for his dismissal mount
But firing Eskom’s CEO will bring great instability, says Stellenbosch University’s Sampson Mamphweli.Read More
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?
Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year?Read More
Old and creaky Koeberg - Unit 1 now only generates 200MW of electricity
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday.Read More
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More