Opinion
Latest Local
Entertainment

Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park

13 December 2022 8:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Francois van Coke
Music concerts

Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December.

Lester Kiewit interviews Francois van Coke of Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Cartel.

Francois van Coke will soon perform at Concerts in the Park, back after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Van Coke's performance will feature the youngest 2019 winner of "The Voice SA", Tashé Burger, and Camps Bay High School Band.

Legendary pop group The Rockets is also set to perform.

It's a bit of a party. And you can bring your pets as well.

Francois van Coke, rock band star

There you have it... weekend plans for the whole family, sorted!

Where:

Concerts in the Park: De Waal Park, Oranjezicht.

When:

Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Gates open at 10 am. Live music starts at 1 pm.

General admission ticket prices start from R99 with free entry for kids under 13.

Book them here.

Don't forget your shades and sunscreen. And be ready for plenty of lekker vibes!

Vibby Vibby Vibes GIFfrom Vibby GIFs

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




