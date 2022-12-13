Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park
Lester Kiewit interviews Francois van Coke of Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Cartel.
Francois van Coke will soon perform at Concerts in the Park, back after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
Van Coke's performance will feature the youngest 2019 winner of "The Voice SA", Tashé Burger, and Camps Bay High School Band.
Legendary pop group The Rockets is also set to perform.
It's a bit of a party. And you can bring your pets as well.Francois van Coke, rock band star
There you have it... weekend plans for the whole family, sorted!
Where:
Concerts in the Park: De Waal Park, Oranjezicht.
When:
Sunday, 18 December 2022.
Gates open at 10 am. Live music starts at 1 pm.
General admission ticket prices start from R99 with free entry for kids under 13.
Book them here.
Don't forget your shades and sunscreen. And be ready for plenty of lekker vibes!
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Entertainment
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71
On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer.Read More
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa
Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose.Read More
Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend
Cape Town, mark your calendars and pack your bags, we have the list of who to see, where to go, and things to do!Read More
Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK?
The Tygerberg Children’s Choir (50) survived Covid-19 intact and is ready to wow the world.Read More