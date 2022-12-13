



John Perlman interviews Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation at Eskom.

The state-owned power utility wants to implement annual tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024.

Eskom’s fifth Multiyear Price Determination (MYPD), which was originally submitted in June 2021, will be announced during an energy regulator meeting on Wednesday.

Tlhotlhalemaje says the power utility wants to see a return on assets.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.

Eskom is migrating towards a return on assets. Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom

Eskom is moving towards having cost-reflective tariffs, says Tlhotlhalemaje.

The original 15% has now gone up to 32%... Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom

As South Africa battles with Stage Five power cuts, the ailing power utility desperately needs to recoup funds to cover its operational needs.

However, it remains Nersa's responsibility to decide what a fair tariff would be.

What any regulator's role is, is to determine what the efficient cost is of producing that electricity… Nersa needs to define the efficient cost [of producing electricity] and what it would allow to be recovered by the consumer. Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General Manager of Regulation - Eskom

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom wants to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023