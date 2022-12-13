[PHOTOS] 65 endangered sea turtle hatchlings released by Two Oceans Aquarium
Mike Wills chats to Amy MacIver about the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation sea turtle release that took place 45 nautical miles out at sea.
She says it was one of the largest successful releases in recent years.
- The release of 65 sea turtle hatchlings on Monday was one of the largest releases by the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation
- It was a bittersweet moment for the scientists involved as the endangered specie faces many man-made dangers in the ocean
The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation released 65 hatchlings and 4 juvenile turtles back into the ocean.
It was one of the largest turtle releases done in recent years.Amy MacIver
It was a very special occasion and a privilege and an honour to join them on the boat today.Amy MacIver
She says it is a bittersweet moment for the dedicated Two Oceans team.
They are obviously very happy to see the turtles going back home, back into the ocean where they belong. But at the same time, the ocean is a very dangerous place for turtles at the moment and they know they are sending them into the face of danger.Amy MacIver
And that danger is us, humans.
They were saying if there is one message we take away from today, it is a call to action. It is time everybody needs to get involved. All seven species of turtles are now endangered.Amy MacIver
The turtles face increasing threats from things like fishing and plastic, she explains.
All the turtles released on Monday were rescued from either being washed up on shore or facing distress at sea, says MacIver.
They were taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation where they can spend up to eight years being rehabilitated. The ones released now had been there for some months.Amy MacIver
The release site is key as the turtles need to be close to the warm Agulhas current that can take them out to see, she explains. Twenty nautical miles out to sea from Hout Bay was identified as an ideal location for the release.
They have been watching the charts and the swell and the water temperature for days because it has to be exactly right.Amy MacIver
Above images courtesy: Sacha Specker
Above images courtesy: Zandile Ndhlovu
