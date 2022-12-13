Paarl floods: 'Earth must be really angry' - Dr. Kevin Winter (UCT)
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr. Kevin Winter, the lead researcher at UCT's Future Water Institute.
If you were in Cape Town yesterday, you needed a coat, summer dress, boots, and sandals to survive.
From torrential rain to clear skies, Cape Town experienced all four seasons in one day.
In case you had doubts, it is not "normal" weather conditions, according to Winter:
- The extreme weather conditions of the past 24 hours are attributed to the different dynamics and elements in the atmosphere coming together – warm, moist air and low-pressure systems
- There was about 70mm of rain within an hour in the Paarl area
- The damage caused by the torrential rain is still being determined
I don't think I have ever experienced such intense rainfall over a short period.Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT
The Earth must be really angry... It was an incredible experience yesterday just driving through that Paarl area in intense rainfall over that very short time.Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT
Though the intensity of the weather is unusual, Winter cannot say whether it is due to the climate crisis.
I don't think it deserves that label just yet. These once-off events are difficult to predict and it's difficult to know what might happen in the future.Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT
Winter says these once-off events could very well be part of our future in the longer term.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : AFP
