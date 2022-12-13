[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour





Lester Kiewit interviews Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services.

Yesterday (Monday), the Western Cape experienced intense weather conditions including torrential rain, that lead to flooding, specifically in the Paarl area.

Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services, reports:

All Disaster Management teams happened to be in the area assisting with unrelated issues but were able to respond efficiently to the calls

The flood on Sunday affected Bergh, Malmesbury, and surrounding areas

The flood on Monday affected Paarl, Stellenbosch, and surrounding areas

Unfortunately, various health facilities across the province were compromised as roofs collapsed

Despite stormwater systems being inundated, they were sufficient

There have been no reports of missing persons and no large-scale displacements

Additional surveys were conducted this morning to check which areas still needed to be covered

As municipalities report on the floods and the damage, Disaster Management teams will reassess which services and assistance need to be provided

I don't think a disaster declaration will happen in this case, but we will have a look. Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services

