[WATCH] Paarl underwater after being pummeled by 70mm of rain in an hour
Lester Kiewit interviews Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services.
Yesterday (Monday), the Western Cape experienced intense weather conditions including torrential rain, that lead to flooding, specifically in the Paarl area.
Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services, reports:
- All Disaster Management teams happened to be in the area assisting with unrelated issues but were able to respond efficiently to the calls
- The flood on Sunday affected Bergh, Malmesbury, and surrounding areas
- The flood on Monday affected Paarl, Stellenbosch, and surrounding areas
- Unfortunately, various health facilities across the province were compromised as roofs collapsed
- Despite stormwater systems being inundated, they were sufficient
- There have been no reports of missing persons and no large-scale displacements
- Additional surveys were conducted this morning to check which areas still needed to be covered
- As municipalities report on the floods and the damage, Disaster Management teams will reassess which services and assistance need to be provided
I don't think a disaster declaration will happen in this case, but we will have a look.Colin Deiner, Chief Director of Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
