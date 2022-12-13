



Bongani Bingwa interviews Raymond Joseph, an investigative journalist from GroundUp.

Another Tsotsi star, Presley Chweneyagae, is in the headlines after being accused of misusing funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

This is according to investigative journalist Raymond Joseph from GroundUp.

Joseph started the investigation into the Presley Chweneyagae Foundation in 2018.

The musical event was intended to take place in three provinces when the funds were allocated to the foundation.

He joins co-star Terry Pheto in being accused of misappropriation of funds from lottery grants.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court in November to attach 12 properties linked to NLC officials, including Pheto.

Joseph says the Foundation received the money from the R67.5 million which was secured from the lottery by the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM).

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

The only evidence I got was pictures from the opening night of the musical in Mahikeng… Raymond Joseph, Journalist - GroundUp

Joseph says the star actor did not respond to their email and added that receipts of how the funds were allocated had been destroyed.

Chweneyagae is believed to have a close personal relationship with some of the officials from the Commission.

He turned up regularly at their events. He knew them and was a part of the circle where he would even MC their events... Raymond Joseph, Journalist - GroundUp

This article first appeared on 702 : Another 'Tsotsi' star (Presley Chweneyagae) implicated in lottery funds scandal