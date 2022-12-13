Close to home this holiday? Here are some great stays near Cape Town





Cape Town is a holiday destination of note. If you are looking for tranquility, fun, and luxury, this is the perfect vacation spot. It has multiple destinations and resorts, but they can be pricey.

For some, a two-week stay is unsustainable, but a weekend staycation, on the other hand, is affordable and will leave you feeling refreshed.

Monkey Valley Resort

This hidden gem is set in the Milkwood forest at the foot of Chapman's Peak and has unparalleled views of Noordhoke's beautiful beach.

The resort has a chilled laid back vibe and boasts 14 self-contained luxury thatched cottages as well as 16 sea and mountain view B&B en-suite rooms.

It's literally 25 minutes from the centre of Cape Town and makes a wonderful local staycation.

Muratie Wine Estate

The Muratie Wine Estate is nestled beneath the Simonsberg Mountain range near Stellenbosch. The rustic cottage was originally an artist's studio. Situated on this working farm it provides a fascinating look at how the farm is run.

Muratie offers wonderful wine tastings and has a lovely restaurant called the Farm Kitchen.

Stillness Manor Estate & Spa

If you are a local, and you have the beach as your day-to-day scenery, a hotel stay might be what you need. This luxury manor is a great place to relax and destress. This manor is a wellness centre. If you are looking for the ultimate self-care retreat, this is the place for you. Spend your days getting massages and facials and sunbathing by the pool.

The Bay Hotel

This is a beachfront hotel that offers in-room massages and access to the beach. With a sauna and a gym, the staycation is perfect for a couple looking to reconnect or just spend some time alone.

Underhill Eco Farm

If you are looking for a different feel from an ordinary hotel, this is the place to be. A sustainable lifestyle is promoted at Underhill Eco Farm through upcycling, recycling, and solar electricity. In the summer, oak trees and sod roofs offer shade and cooling, and in the winter, black wattle provides warmth for your fire. Each cottage has its own distinctive outlook, despite being tucked away on the farm and hidden from one another. This is the place to go for a change of scenery.

Anna's Country Accommodation

Another quirky getaway, this self-catering treehouse was specially constructed with old oak branches included throughout the inside. The rustic and romantic treehouse offers a free-standing bath among the branches of the trees and a hot outdoor shower with stunning mountain views that are tucked high up among the old oak trees.

Copyright : Grobler Du Preez / 123rf

This article first appeared on KFM : Close to home this holiday? Here are some great stays near Cape Town