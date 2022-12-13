Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
Twenty-six-year-old Ivan Losev stood trial last week in the Siberian city of Chita in Russia's Zabaykalsky region.
The court found Losev guilty under laws that prohibit criticism of Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Losev, charged with discrediting the Russian army, was fined 30 000 rubles (about R8400).
And in this case, because he put it on social media, he was then basically in contravention of a law that was passed in March.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
It’s a thing isn’t it, it’s there. Wow!Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
This article first appeared on 702 : Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183646646_ukraine-dnepr-19-03-2022-portrait-of-the-president-of-ukraine-volodymyr-zelensky-in-military-uniform.html?vti=nlcedl1xa1i0m83ps5-1-1
