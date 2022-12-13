



John Perlman interviews Chinezi Chijioke, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Nova Pioneer.

Excellent education does not have to be inaccessible

Chijioke says they try to focus on building a strong curriculum and culture for students

© jovannig/123rf

Nova Pioneer aims to deliver consistently excellent 21st-century learning at a reasonable cost.

We strive to manage the cost of education… [but also] focus on how we, at the given price point that we serve at, create levels of quality of experience for kids and families that exceed anything they would have otherwise had access to. Chinezi Chijioke, CEO and Co-founder at Nova Pioneer

Nova Pioneer also offers extracurricular activities in order to give students a well-rounded experience.

According to Chijioke, when it comes to creating a valuable learning experience for all their students, they also focus on things money cannot buy such as building a strong culture and relationships with students and the facility.

When children think back on their time at school, says Chijioke, they will not be thinking about what facilities the building has but rather how they felt in the classroom and about the teachers that helped them grow.

This article first appeared on 702 : Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost