Alone this festive season? 6 tips to happily enjoy your time





The festive season is filled with gatherings and time with loved ones. But for many, it is a lonely time.

It may be that you have no family or live too far away for other reasons, but the holidays do get lonely. Here are a couple of coping mechanisms to carry you through.

Enjoy the build-up

The Christmas build-up can be very intense and stressful for many, despite the tempting sales. It's a constant reminder of the pending day to come.

If you hate Christmas alone, the build-up can almost feel like the worst part.

However, if you take a step back and look at the build-up from a different perspective, you might see the fun in it.

Take advantage of the sales and focus on saving and stocking up for the ‘januworry’ month.

Find a way to give back

Christmas isn't festive for everyone. There are many people that are struggling financially and in many other ways.

If being alone is really hard, find a home or shelter to help out at.

Helping others will make you feel better about yourself and how you are spending the day.

Treat yourself

Make this season the time of year for treats!

Save well throughout the year and go all out. Facials, massages, shopping, you name it!

Go all out and create an amazing spending season of spoils.

This could become your favourite season of the year!

Stay off social media

Social media can be overwhelming and take a toll on you emotionally. It can lead to comparing and feeling unfulfilled.

Log off, watch a movie, take time for yourself and rest your mind.

Plan for the year ahead

Take the festive season to plan for the year ahead. Goal-setting offers your life direction and increases motivation levels.

Writing down your goals for the upcoming year is a great way to put yourself first, focus on the positives, and take some time for reflection.

Cooking, cooking, cooking

This is a great time to learn some new recipes. Learn more about food and see what you like and how you can expand your palate.

Have some fun being creative in the kitchen!

