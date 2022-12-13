'We need to build the future'. Proposed updates to improve traffic along the M3
Lester Kiewit interviews Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.
The City of Cape is looking to expand its roads, but not everyone is happy.
Councillor Roberto Quintas says the nationwide near collapse of the rail system accounts for the fact that more people taking other forms of transportation such as buses, taxis, or their own personal cars. This is what has ultimately increased congestion on the roads, which is what the updates along the M3 aim at combating.
The congestion, as bad as it is now...wish we could've done this year's back, but no one could've foreseen the collapse and loss in faith in rail.Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town
Quintas states that the potential demolition process is still underway and will only be in full effect once they have received feedback from public participation and the go-ahead from the environmental impact assessment.
Construction is expected to start in January 2024 and be completed in June 2025, with the approved budget of R14 million.
As of right now there are three possibilities that the City of Cape Town are looking at:
- Keeping the Mostert's Mill bridge and potentially widening it. This however raises safety risk concerns as traffic flow will increase as a result of the widened road
- Building an additional bridge at a nearby location and provide the same access
- The third and preferred option is to replace the bridge with a route along the M3 and the addition of a bridge along Woolsack Drive, which will connect the existing walkway with the route to the Table Mountain National Park
Which solution is most popular?
The third solution is the most preferred as it's able to accommodate safe and universal access to students that need to access the University of Cape Town (UCT) Upper Campus.
Quintas reassures that the addition of the new route is not solely for UCT students, but for anyone of the public that would like to enter the Table Mountain National Park.
We need to build the future.Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town
