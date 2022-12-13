Durban rain could raise E. Coli levels at the beaches - environmental consultant
Mike Wills spoke to associate Professor at UNISA and environmental consultant Anja du Plessis about the state of the Durban beaches.
-
Some Durban beaches have reopened after being closed due to high E. Coli levels.
-
Du Plessis said the rain could bring these levels up again.
The beaches in Durban were struck with high E. coli levels after damage to the water infrastructure caused sewerage to be washed into the ocean. E.coli is a bacteria that can lead to bad stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.
While a number of beaches had improved significantly Du Plessis said the current bouts of rain are likely to bring the E. coli levels again.
The flooding in April exacerbated the damage to the water infrastructure but according to Du Plessis the infrastructure issues have been ongoing for some time.
At the end of the day this is a legacy issue. It has been ongoing for the past two decades, maybe longer.Anja du Plessis, associate Professor at UNISA and environmental consultant
She added that in her professional opinion these issues will not be able to be fixed in time for Christmas and the festive season.
She recommended tourists avoid swimming at Umhlanga beach where the E. coli count is still very high but said the water quality does improve as you travel further south of Amanzimtoti or further north.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @eThekwiniM/Twitter
