‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release
Clarence Ford interviewed singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, performer, and artist, Kelly Khumalo, AKA, 'The Voice of Africa.'
Khumalo spoke about her recent song release, 'Bazokhuluma'. This song speaks to Khumalo's life and how people always have something negative to say regardless of what you do or don't do, but she pays no mind to it all.
People will continue to talk. The most important thing is to do what makes you happy.Kelly Khumalo, on 'Bazokhuluma's' meaning
Khumalo also chatted about pre-ordering her upcoming album, 'From a God to a King' when it drops on 14 February 2023.
And continued to talk about:
- Letting go of things that don't serve her.
- Being blessed despite negative noise.
- Staying unbothered by haters.
- How being true to herself is her greatest creative resource and inspiration.
I always embrace the good because I am a positive person. I always have a positive outlook on everything. I never see anything negative. I don't believe in competition, I am my own competition. I believe in excellence.Kelly Khumalo, in interview with Clarence Ford
And excellence is what she demands and delivers too.
'Bazokhuluma' is now available for streaming on all online platforms. Give it a listen below.
Thank you for gracing us with your presence!
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Music
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.Read More
METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback
Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.Read More
On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'
The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.Read More
92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming
Concerts in the Park's 92-year-old founder Charles Lindsay-Bowman says that it's never too late to start something amazing.Read More
Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary
The never before heard song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards
Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.Read More
Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million
Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.Read More
More from Celebrities
[WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently
In a recent interview, Cher speaks about Tina Turner's strength as she approached her final days and the 'perfect' friendship they shared.Read More
It’s MC Hammer’s 61st birthday!
‘U Can’t Touch This’ hit-maker, MC Hammer, celebrates his 61st birthday today!Read More
Elizabeth Taylor would've been 91 years old today
The British-American actress, philanthropist, and icon would’ve been 91 y/o today! Here’s a look back at her legacy.Read More
'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia
Bruce Willis' family on Thursday announced that the actor has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia, a "cruel disease".Read More
Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!
Let's celebrate some of our most memorable moments of the famed cricketer.Read More
Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82
The "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC" actress reportedly died after a brief illness.Read More
[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral
Justina Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.Read More
'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online
After Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she left fans confused with her "new face" and clapped back too.Read More
Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.Read More