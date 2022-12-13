‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release





Clarence Ford interviewed singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, performer, and artist, Kelly Khumalo, AKA, 'The Voice of Africa.'

Khumalo spoke about her recent song release, 'Bazokhuluma'. This song speaks to Khumalo's life and how people always have something negative to say regardless of what you do or don't do, but she pays no mind to it all.

People will continue to talk. The most important thing is to do what makes you happy. Kelly Khumalo, on 'Bazokhuluma's' meaning

Khumalo also chatted about pre-ordering her upcoming album, 'From a God to a King' when it drops on 14 February 2023.

And continued to talk about:

Letting go of things that don't serve her. Being blessed despite negative noise. Staying unbothered by haters. How being true to herself is her greatest creative resource and inspiration.

I always embrace the good because I am a positive person. I always have a positive outlook on everything. I never see anything negative. I don't believe in competition, I am my own competition. I believe in excellence. Kelly Khumalo, in interview with Clarence Ford

And excellence is what she demands and delivers too.

'Bazokhuluma' is now available for streaming on all online platforms. Give it a listen below.

