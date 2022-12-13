



Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

South Korean president Han Duck-soo says his country is preparing for a nuclear test by its authoritarian neighbour.

His comments come at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula are as high as they've been for several years.

His statements follow the isolated state firing more missiles in 2022, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, than at any other time since leader Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011.

He thinks North Korea is prepared to test a nuclear weapon. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

It’s what happens next that’s obviously the big worry in South Korea and beyond. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : 'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'