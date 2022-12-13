'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
Bongani Bingwa interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
South Korean president Han Duck-soo says his country is preparing for a nuclear test by its authoritarian neighbour.
His comments come at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula are as high as they've been for several years.
His statements follow the isolated state firing more missiles in 2022, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, than at any other time since leader Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011.
He thinks North Korea is prepared to test a nuclear weapon.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
It’s what happens next that’s obviously the big worry in South Korea and beyond.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
More from World
Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram
A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.Read More
Ukraine plunged into darkness as new attacks pulverise energy grid
Russia is targeting Ukraine's entire electricity grid, which may constitute a war crime.Read More
[WATCH] Cruise ship passenger rescued after treading water for 20 hours
'I was never accepting this was it.' The 28-year-old man survived treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for 20 hours after going overboard.Read More
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit
Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.Read More
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government
Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.Read More
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".Read More
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More